India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 218.52 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 218.52 Cr (2,18,52,16,710) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.10 Cr (4,10,15,565) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,15,181
2nd Dose 1,01,18,631
Precaution Dose 70,20,632
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,36,783
2nd Dose 1,77,16,255
Precaution Dose 1,36,46,608
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 4,10,15,565
2nd Dose 3,17,45,589
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,19,41,732
2nd Dose 5,30,57,606
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 56,12,69,907
2nd Dose 51,57,54,137
Precaution Dose 9,53,04,022
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,40,28,643
2nd Dose 19,69,59,736
Precaution Dose 4,86,47,268
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,76,68,271
2nd Dose 12,31,37,065
Precaution Dose 4,73,33,079
Precaution Dose 21,19,51,609
Total 2,18,52,16,710

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 39,583. Active cases now constitute 0.09% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.73%. 5,096 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,40,19,095.

 

3,947 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,20,734 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 89.50 Cr (89,50,54,503) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.44% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 1.23%.

