India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 218.52 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 218.52 Cr (2,18,52,16,710) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.10 Cr (4,10,15,565) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,15,181 2nd Dose 1,01,18,631 Precaution Dose 70,20,632 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,36,783 2nd Dose 1,77,16,255 Precaution Dose 1,36,46,608 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 4,10,15,565 2nd Dose 3,17,45,589 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,19,41,732 2nd Dose 5,30,57,606 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 56,12,69,907 2nd Dose 51,57,54,137 Precaution Dose 9,53,04,022 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,40,28,643 2nd Dose 19,69,59,736 Precaution Dose 4,86,47,268 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,76,68,271 2nd Dose 12,31,37,065 Precaution Dose 4,73,33,079 Precaution Dose 21,19,51,609 Total 2,18,52,16,710

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 39,583. Active cases now constitute 0.09% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.73%. 5,096 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,40,19,095.

3,947 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,20,734 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 89.50 Cr (89,50,54,503) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.44% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 1.23%.