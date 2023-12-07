India-born media executive, Dr Samir Shah announces UK government’s preferred candidate to take over as new BBC chairman

India-born media executive, Dr Samir Shah, has been announced as the UK government’s preferred candidate to take over as the new BBC chairman. Before formally taking charge, Shah will be quizzed by cross-party MPs of the House of Commons Media Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee for pre-appointment scrutiny.

Dr. Shah was honoured with a Commander of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II in 2019 for services to television and heritage. He will replace Richard Sharp, who had been forced to resign after his communication with former prime minister Boris Johnson came under scrutiny.