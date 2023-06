Bangalore: India beat Nepal 2-0 in 2nd group match to book berth in SAFF Championship semifinals in Bengaluru.

The Indian men’s football team booked its place in the semi-finals of the SAFF Championship 2023 with a 2-0 win over Nepal at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. Two goals after the hour mark, by Sunil Chhetri and Naorem Mahesh Singh sees the Blue Tigers beat Nepal and make its way into the SAFF Championship 2023 semifinals.