India attracted US$ 6.24 billion total FDI inflow during April, 2021

New Delhi: Measures taken by the Government on the fronts of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policy reforms, investment facilitation and ease of doing business have resulted in increased FDI inflows into the country. The following trends in India’s Foreign Direct Investment are an endorsement of its status as a preferred investment destination amongst global investors:

India has attracted total FDI inflow of US$ 6.24 billion during April, 2021and it is 38% higher as compared toApril, 2020 (US$4.53 billion).

During April, 2021FDI Equity inflows amountingto US$ 4.44 billion were reported in the country which is an increase of 60% over the FDI Equity inflow of April, 2020 (US$ 2.77 billion).

During April, 2021,Mauritius is the top investing country with 24% of the FDI Equity inflows, followed by Singapore (21%) and Japan (11%).

‘Computer Software & Hardware’ has emerged as the top sector during April, 2021 with around 24%share of the total FDI Equity inflow followed by Services Sector (23%) and Education Sector (8%) respectively.

Karnataka is the top recipient state during April, 2021 with 31% share of the total FDI Equity inflows, followed by Maharashtra (19%) and Delhi (15%).