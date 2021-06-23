Additional 61,120 vials of Liposomal Amphotericin B allocated to all States/UTs & Central Institutions: D.V Sadananda Gowda

New Delhi: Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers, Shri D.V Sadananda Gowda announced that an additional 61,120 vials of Liposomal Amphotericin-B, used in the treatment for Mucormycosis have been allocated to all States/UTs and Central Institutions today.

The Minister also informed that, so far, approximately 7.9 Lakh vials have been allocated across the country, maintaining an adequate availability to patients of Mucormycosis.