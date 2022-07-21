India and UK sign MoU on Mutual Recognition of Academic Qualification to facilitate student mobility and academic collaboration between HEIs

New Delhi : A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Mutual Recognition of Academic Qualifications was signed today between Mr. James Bowler, Permanent Secretary, Department of International Trade of United Kingdom (UK) and Mr. K Sanjay Murthy, Secretary (Higher Education), Ministry of Education, Government of India.

In May 2021, during the Virtual Summit between Prime Ministers of India and UK, a comprehensive Roadmap to 2030 was adopted for an enhanced bilateral cooperation between the two countries. Both sides also agreed to a new Enhanced Trade Partnership. Education forms an important pillar of this roadmap. In light of India’s National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020), the two sides agreed to expand educational by agreeing to a mutual recognition of academic qualifications.

This is a landmark moment in our bilateral educational relations as signing of this MoU would enable smoother student mobility between the two countries and help in developing stronger institutional collaboration and widen the scope of academic and research collaboration between the Higher Education Institutions of both countries.

Government of India is taking several steps to allow greater international collaboration with countries abroad to facilitate Internationalization of education, which is one of the key areas of focus under the NEP 2020.