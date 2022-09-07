India and Bangladesh agrees to enhance sub-regional connectivity in energy sector by connecting power grids of two countries synchronously.

In the joint statement issued during the visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh, the two countries agreed to expeditiously implement the proposed high capacity 765 KV transmission line from Katihar in Bihar to Bornagar in Assam through Parbatipur in Bangladesh. Regarding Bangladesh’s request for import of power from Nepal and Bhutan through India, the Indian side informed that the guidelines for the same are already in place in India.

On the issue of energy requirements of Bangladesh, both leaders reviewed the progress made on the India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline Project (IBFPP) connecting Siliguri in West Bengal and Parbatipur in Dinajpur district of Bangladesh. India and Bangladesh expressed hope that the project would be completed at the earliest.

The IBFPP pipeline will facilitate export of fuel from Assam-based Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) via the Siliguri Marketing Terminal to Bangladesh. The capacity of the 130km oil pipeline is likely to be one million metric tonnes per annum.

The Bangladesh side also requested the Indian side to assist in meeting its domestic requirement for petroleum products. The Indian side agreed to facilitate discussions between the authorised agencies of both sides.

The two Leaders underscored the importance of implementing bilateral and sub-regional rail, road, and other connectivity initiatives. Both sides also welcomed the new initiatives, namely, Kaunia-Lalmonirhat-Mogalghat-New Gitaldaha link, establishing a link between Hili and Birampur, upgradation of track and signalling systems and railway stations along the Benapole-Jessore line, link restoration between Burimari and Changrabandha, construction of a container depot at Sirajganj.

Both sides welcomed the ongoing bilateral initiatives, such as, conversion to dual-gauge of Tongi-Akhaura line, supply of railway rolling stock, capacity building for the personnel of Bangladesh Railway, sharing of IT solutions for improved services of Bangladesh Railway among others.

The Bangladesh side welcomed the gesture of India for providing 20 broad-gauge diesel locomotives on grant. The Indian side appreciated Bangladesh’s timely support in allowing transportation of Petroleum, Oil and Lubricants from Assam to Tripura via Bangladesh in the light of disruptions due to the devastating floods in Assam and Meghalaya.