New Delhi Municipal Council passes resolution to rename Rajpath as Kartavyapath

Union Minister and Ex-Officio member of New Delhi Municipal Council, NDMC Meenakshi Lekhi has said that Rajpath has been renamed as Kartavyapath. Speaking to media after the meeting of NDMC today, Ms Lekhi said, the council passed a resolution to to rename Rajpath as Kartavyapath. She said, as India completes 75 years of Independence, it is only fitting to shed the colonial baggage and move towards [email protected] in the Amrit Kaal with our own legacy. Ms Lekhi said, the renaming of Rajpath to Kartavyapath is a reminder that the spirit of public service is not right to rule but duty to serve. She congratulated all the citizens on this landmark decision saying it shall reaffirm our commitment to serve our motherland in this Amrit Kaal.