India and a few other places in the world will witness a partial solar eclipse today. Most parts of India will also be able to witness the event, except some parts of the northeast region. The partial solar eclipse will be visible from 4:29 pm and will end with the sunset at 5:42 pm.

The cities that will witness the eclipse for longer than an hour include Dwarka, New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Surat, Pune, Jaipur, Indore, Thane, Bhopal, Ludhiana, Agra, Chandigarh, Ujjain, Mathura, Porbandar, Gandhinagar, Silvasa, Surat, and Panaji.