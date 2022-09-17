India achieves a new milestone in voluntary blood donation with nationwide mega Blood Donation Camp held today under Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav

New Delhi : With more than 87,000 (87,137) people voluntarily donating blood in a single day (as per provisional reports till 7:40 pm today), the country has surpassed the previous best of 87,059 (2014) to create a new world record today. This is a significant achievement in the countrywide mega voluntary blood donation drive, Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav which was kickstarted by Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya today by donating blood at a blood donation camp at Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi. Dr. Mandaviya hailed the extraordinary achievement in his tweet:

As another remarkable aspect of this nationwide drive, 6,136 camps have been registered for this mega drive along with more than 1.95 lakh blood donors registered so far on E-Rakt Kosh portal (link: https://www.eraktkosh.in/BLDAHIMS/bloodbank/transactions/bbpublicindex.html ).

In another step towards ensuring health for all, Hon’ble President Smt. Droupadi Murmu launched ‘Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan’ to eliminate TB by 2025, on 9th September 2022. Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan is an extension of Hon’ble Prime Minister’s citizen- centric policies and a key step in ensuring enhanced awareness regarding the treatment for TB, a curable disease. The treatment is available free of cost at government health facilities.

The initiative has gained momentum and so far roughly 13.5 lakh TB patients have registered on the Nikshay portal, out of which 9.5 lakh active TB patients have given their consent for adoption.

The Ni-kshay 2.0 portal ( https://communitysupport.nikshay.in/ ) is facilitating in providing additional patient support to improve treatment outcome of TB patients, augmenting community involvement in meeting India’s commitment to end TB by 2025 and leveraging Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) opportunities.

Nikshay Mitras can also register on the website and more than 15,000 such mitras have registered so far and shown their commitment to provide support for over 9.5 lakh TB patients.