More than 11 lakh Vaccine doses administered today till 7 pm

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 216.54 Crore (2,16,54,06,932) today. More than 11 lakh (11,10,452) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.

The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs

1st Dose

10414812

2nd Dose

10113282

Precaution Dose

6933571

FLWs

1st Dose

18436027

2nd Dose

17709796

Precaution Dose

13489496

Age Group 12-14 years

1st Dose

40805714

2nd Dose

31229270

Age Group 15-18 years

1st Dose

61865192

2nd Dose

52828161

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

561054630

2nd Dose

514923897

Precaution Dose

84623263

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

203989235

2nd Dose

196752975

Precaution Dose

44350719

Over 60 years

1st Dose

127640830

2nd Dose

123003876

Precaution Dose

45242186

Cumulative 1st dose administered

1024206440

Cumulative 2nd dose administered

946561257

Precaution Dose

194639235

Total

2165406932

Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:

Date: 17th September, 2022 (610th Day)

HCWs

1st Dose

17

2nd Dose

163

Precaution Dose

5434

FLWs

1st Dose

41

2nd Dose

229

Precaution Dose

12052

Age Group 12-14 years

1st Dose

12968

2nd Dose

28374

Age Group 15-18 years

1st Dose

4928

2nd Dose

12954

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

12364

2nd Dose

45803

Precaution Dose

596306

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

2075

2nd Dose

10349

Precaution Dose

245406

Over 60 years

1st Dose

1237

2nd Dose

6084

Precaution Dose

113668

Cumulative 1st dose administered

33630

Cumulative 2nd dose administered

103956

Precaution Dose

972866

Total

1110452

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.