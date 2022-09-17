More than 11 lakh Vaccine doses administered today till 7 pm

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 216.54 Crore (2,16,54,06,932) today. More than 11 lakh (11,10,452) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.
The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:
Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs
1st Dose
10414812
2nd Dose
10113282
Precaution Dose
6933571
FLWs
1st Dose
18436027
2nd Dose
17709796
Precaution Dose
13489496
Age Group 12-14 years
1st Dose
40805714
2nd Dose
31229270
Age Group 15-18 years
1st Dose
61865192
2nd Dose
52828161
Age Group 18-44 years
1st Dose
561054630
2nd Dose
514923897
Precaution Dose
84623263
Age Group 45-59 years
1st Dose
203989235
2nd Dose
196752975
Precaution Dose
44350719
Over 60 years
1st Dose
127640830
2nd Dose
123003876
Precaution Dose
45242186
Cumulative 1st dose administered
1024206440
Cumulative 2nd dose administered
946561257
Precaution Dose
194639235
Total
2165406932
Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:
Date: 17th September, 2022 (610th Day)
HCWs
1st Dose
17
2nd Dose
163
Precaution Dose
5434
FLWs
1st Dose
41
2nd Dose
229
Precaution Dose
12052
Age Group 12-14 years
1st Dose
12968
2nd Dose
28374
Age Group 15-18 years
1st Dose
4928
2nd Dose
12954
Age Group 18-44 years
1st Dose
12364
2nd Dose
45803
Precaution Dose
596306
Age Group 45-59 years
1st Dose
2075
2nd Dose
10349
Precaution Dose
245406
Over 60 years
1st Dose
1237
2nd Dose
6084
Precaution Dose
113668
Cumulative 1st dose administered
33630
Cumulative 2nd dose administered
103956
Precaution Dose
972866
Total
1110452
The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.