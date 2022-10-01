India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia’s referenda and annexation in Ukraine

Russia has vetoed the Western bid in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to condemn its annexation of Ukrainian territory. The US and Albania tabled a draft resolution at the UNSC condemning Russia’s referenda and annexation of four Ukrainian territories – Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia. The draft resolution also demanded Russia withdraw its troops from Ukraine immediately. The 15-nation UN Security Council voted on the resolution. Since Russia vetoed the resolution, it did not get adopted. Among the 15 nations of the Council, 10 voted in favour of the resolution, and four India, China, Gabon, and Brazil abstained.

As per India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj, India was deeply disturbed by the recent developments in Ukraine, and New Delhi has always been firm in its belief that no solution can ever be reached at the cost of human lives. India urged that all efforts are made by concerned sides for the immediate cessation of violence and hostilities. Dialogue is the only answer to settling differences and disputes, however daunting that may appear at this moment, she said.