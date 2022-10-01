Centre extends Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh for 6 months

The central government has extended for another six months the application of the disturbed area under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, AFSPA in 12 districts of Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh. It has also been extended in certain parts of five other districts of the two northeastern states to facilitate the armed forces to continue the anti-insurgency operations.

The notification issued by Home Ministry said that the AFSPA will be extended for six months beginning today in nine districts — Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek, Peren, and Zunheboto — and 16 police stations areas in four other districts — Kohima, Mokokchung, Longleng, and Wokha of Nagaland. Nagaland has 16 districts while Arunachal Pradesh has 26 districts. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had on March 31 announced to reduce the operation of AFSPA from April 1 in Assam, Nagaland, and Manipur.