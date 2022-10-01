PM Narendra Modi seeks blessings of Maa Katyayani

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has sought blessings of Maa Katyayani for all her devotees during Navratri. Shri Modi also wished blessings of willpower and self confidence to all. He has also shared recital of prayers (stuti) of the Goddess.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“चन्द्रहासोज्ज्वलकरा शार्दूलवरवाहना।

कात्यायनी च शुभदा देवी दानवघातिनी॥

मां दुर्गा का कात्यायनी स्वरूप अत्यंत अद्भुत और अलौकिक है। आज उनकी आराधना से हर किसी को नए आत्मबल और आत्मविश्वास का आशीर्वाद मिले, यही कामना है।”