IND vs AUS: PM Modi, Australian Deputy PM Richard Marles to attend World Cup final

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles will attend the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup final between India and Australia to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19, Sunday, officials said.

While Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese received the invitation, sources said that PM Albanese appointed Australian Deputy PM Richard Marles to represent him at the match. Richard Marles is visiting India to participate in the India-Australia 2+2 Dialogue.