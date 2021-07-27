Importance of earth sciences in finding sustainable development solutions emphasised at the National Geo-research Scholars Meet

New Delhi : Secretary, Department of Science & Technology, Professor Ashutosh Sharma emphasised the necessity of earth sciences in the study of groundwater, glaciers, other water resources, climate change and its solution, science and technology, and mitigation of natural hazards at the National Geo-research Scholars Meet (NGRSM).

The 5th National Geo-research Scholars Meet (NGRSM), based on the theme “Earth Sciences for Sustainable development”, was organised through a webinar recently at the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology (WIHG), Dehradun, an autonomous institute of the DST. The webinar covered presentations of researchers in areas like; Natural Resources, Water Management, Earthquake, Monsoon, Climate change, Natural disasters, River systems, and so on.

The two-day webinar, which was attended by 350 participants from different Universities/Institutes/Organizations of India, included several invited talks by distinguished speakers and research scholars from all over the nation. The interactive session witnessed numerous queries from budding researchers.

Professor Shailesh Nayak, Chairman RAC WIHG, spoke on various advanced techniques, which can be used to sustain society’s sustainable development.

Prof. Sandeep Verma, Secretary SERB, elaborated on the opportunities for researchers while Prof. Ashok Sahni, Chairman of Governing Body of WIHG, motivated young scholars.

The NGRSM started in 2016 as a regular annual event of WIHG with a view to encourage young researchers and students for improving their research interests, providing them a platform to share their research work, receive feedback from the peers and refine their ideas. The event also provides them an opportunity for interaction with the eminent geoscientists and understanding the latest trends in Geo-scientific research