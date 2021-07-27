26 States/UTs have signed MoU for implementation of the SVAMITVA scheme so far

New Delhi : Department of Land Resources is implementing Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILRMP), the erstwhile National Land Records Modernization Programme to digitize and modernize land records. The scheme was launched in 2008-09 as a Centrally Sponsored Scheme and revamped as a Central Sector Scheme with effect from 1st April, 2016 with 100% funding by the Government of India. Ministry of Panchayati Raj (MoPR) is implementing SVAMITVA scheme with the aim to provide the ‘Record of Rights’ to village household owners possessing houses in inhabited rural areas in villages. Legal ownership rights (Property cards/Title deeds)are issued by mapping of land parcels using drone technology. The implementation of the Pilot Phase of SVAMITVA scheme started during 2020-21 in the States of Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. During 2021-2025, the Scheme would be implemented across the country in phased manner and would eventually cover all the villages of the country. States/Union Territories need to sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Survey of India for implementation of the SVAMITVA scheme. So far, 26 States/UTs have signed MoU.

The SVAMITVA scheme is not being implemented in Delhi as there are no rural local bodies in Delhi and villages of Delhi are under the administrative jurisdiction of municipalities.

Land and land records are State Subjects and details of land records are available with the respective States/UTs. As per information reported by the UT of Delhi on Central MIS of the DILRMP as on 19.7.2021, computerization of land records i.e. Record of Rights (RoR) has been completed in 196 (94.69%) villages of Delhi as against a total of 207 villages.

This information was given by Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj Kapil Moreshwar Patil in a written reply in Loksabha today.