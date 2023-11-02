IMFA reports INR 199.96 CR Net Profit for H1FY2024 vs INR 151.65 CR in H1FY23

New Delhi: Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd (IMFA; estd 1961), the country’s leading fully integrated producer of ferro alloys, announced Q2 FY24 results today for the period ending September 30th, 2023.
Financial Performance
Standalone for Q2 FY 24
|Q2 FY24
|Revenue
|EBITDA
|EBITDA Margin
|PAT
|PAT Margin
|EPS
|Exports
|₹ 692.61 cr
|₹ 162.81 cr
|23.51%
|₹ 89.96 cr
|12.99%
|₹ 16.67
|₹ 653.77 cr
Financial Highlights: (₹ in cr.)
|Performance indicators
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q2 FY23
|H1 FY24
|H1 FY23
|Revenue
|692.61
|701.73
|672.45
|1394.34
|1415.87
|EBITDA
|162.81
|182.68
|79.18
|345.49
|303.85
|PAT
|89.96
|110.00
|17.82
|199.96
|151.65
|Exports
|653.77
|662.76
|631.31
|1316.53
|1341.84
Operational Highlights:
|Performance indicators
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q2 FY23
|H1 FY24
|H1 FY23
|Ferro Chrome production (Tonnes)
|66,796
|66,261
|61,423
|1,33,057
|1,25,183
|Ferro Chrome sales (Tonnes)
|67,448
|64,695
|64,475
|1,32,144
|1,24,810
|Power generation (Million Units)
|296
|290
|275
|586
|535
|Chrome Ore raising (Tonnes)
|1,33,666
|2,70,648
|78,962
|4,04,314
|2,36,917
Management Comment:
Commenting on the results, Mr. Subhrakant Panda, Managing Director, said “IMFA’s debt-free Balance Sheet and fully integrated business model has helped deliver strong results this quarter in a challenging environment. A focus on long term marketing tie-ups has also been handy at a time when there is a slight degrowth in stainless steel production. Input costs have moderated in general, although a surge in chrome ore cost for non-integrated producers in India is likely to curtail ferro chrome output in the near term which will work to our benefit. We remain sanguine about future prospects as we focus on our ferro chrome expansion project and enhancement of chrome ore output.”
Unaudited results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2023 are available in the Investor Relations section of our website https://www.imfa.in/investor-information/investorinfo.htm#