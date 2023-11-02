IMFA reports INR 199.96 CR Net Profit for H1FY2024 vs INR 151.65 CR in H1FY23

New Delhi: Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd (IMFA; estd 1961), the country’s leading fully integrated producer of ferro alloys, announced Q2 FY24 results today for the period ending September 30th, 2023.

Financial Performance

Standalone for Q2 FY 24

Q2 FY24 Revenue EBITDA EBITDA Margin PAT PAT Margin EPS Exports ₹ 692.61 cr ₹ 162.81 cr 23.51% ₹ 89.96 cr 12.99% ₹ 16.67 ₹ 653.77 cr

Financial Highlights : (₹ in cr.)

Performance indicators Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q2 FY23 H1 FY24 H1 FY23 Revenue 692.61 701.73 672.45 1394.34 1415.87 EBITDA 162.81 182.68 79.18 345.49 303.85 PAT 89.96 110.00 17.82 199.96 151.65 Exports 653.77 662.76 631.31 1316.53 1341.84

Operational Highlights :

Performance indicators Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q2 FY23 H1 FY24 H1 FY23 Ferro Chrome production (Tonnes) 66,796 66,261 61,423 1,33,057 1,25,183 Ferro Chrome sales (Tonnes) 67,448 64,695 64,475 1,32,144 1,24,810 Power generation (Million Units) 296 290 275 586 535 Chrome Ore raising (Tonnes) 1,33,666 2,70,648 78,962 4,04,314 2,36,917

Management Comment :

Commenting on the results, Mr. Subhrakant Panda, Managing Director, said “IMFA’s debt-free Balance Sheet and fully integrated business model has helped deliver strong results this quarter in a challenging environment. A focus on long term marketing tie-ups has also been handy at a time when there is a slight degrowth in stainless steel production. Input costs have moderated in general, although a surge in chrome ore cost for non-integrated producers in India is likely to curtail ferro chrome output in the near term which will work to our benefit. We remain sanguine about future prospects as we focus on our ferro chrome expansion project and enhancement of chrome ore output.”

