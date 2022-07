Bhubaneswar : The Regional Meteorological Centre of the Indian Meteorological Centre issued an yellow warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall across different districts of Odisha today.

According to the forecast, a yellow warning has been issued to Balangir, Nuapada, Baragarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sundergarh, Sonepur, Boudh, and Deogarh.