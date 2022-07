New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has greeted the people on the sacred occasion of Ashadha Purnima.

Shri Modi also recalled the noble teachings of Lord Buddha.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“Greetings on the sacred occasion of Ashadha Purnima. We recall the noble teachings of Lord Buddha and reiterate our commitment to realise his enlightened vision of a just and compassionate society.”