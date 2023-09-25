IIT Bhubaneswar Flags-Off On-Campus E-Rickshaw Services

Bhubaneswar : On a momentous occasion, that underlines the commitment to sustainability and eco-friendly transportation, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar has officially flagged off its On-campus Electric Rickshaw (E-Rickshaw) Services. Prof. Shreepad Karmalkar, Director of IIT Bhubaneswar flagged off the service on 25th September, in the presence of Shri Bamadev Acharya, Registrar, Dr. Satchidananda Rath, Professor-in-Charge (Transport) and Dr. Barathram. Ramkumar, Associate Professor, School of Electrical Sciences. Prof. Shreepad Karmalkar appreciated the initiative. M/s Shree Nilamadhaba Tours & Travels has partnered with IIT Bhubaneswar in this initiative by providing the E-Rickshaws to promote the motto of ‘A Step towards a Zero Emission Campus’. It may be mentioned that this initiative is a part of the nationwide Swachhata Hi Seva programme and Mission LiFE campaign.

Speaking on the occasion, Registrar of the Institute Shri Bamadev Acharya emphasized the collective commitment of the IIT Bhubaneswar community towards making the campus a model of sustainability and environmental responsibility. He appreciated the initiative of introducing ecofriendly and affordable mode of transportation for the inmates of the campus.

Dr. Satchidananda Rath, Professor-in-Charge (Transport) highlighted on the benefits of the service said that the launch of this On-campus E-Rickshaw Services is a significant milestone for IIT Bhubaneswar. It aligns perfectly with our vision of a sustainable future and reinforces our commitment towards reducing our environmental impact. These E-Rickshaws not only offer an eco-friendly mode of transportation but also contribute to creating a more accessible and inclusive campus for all.

The launch of the on-campus E-Rickshaw services is not only a significant step for IIT Bhubaneswar but also a testament to the institution’s leadership in promoting a sustainable and eco-conscious campus environment. It sets an example for academic institutions, encouraging them to embrace green mobility solutions for a better future.