IIT Bhubaneswar conducts Mini-Marathon And Walkathon Inside The Campus To Mark The Anniversary Of Fit India Movement

Bhubaneswar: IIT Bhubaneswar conducted a Mini-Marathon and a Walkathon as part of the Fit India Freedom Run program on 26th September, 2020 (Saturday). The Freedom Run is a new initiative under the aegis of the Fit India Movement and is conceived with a vision to keep ourselves fit while maintaining social distancing. The event was inaugurated and flagged of by Prof. R.V. Raja Kumar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. R.V. Raja Kumar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar says, “Physical and mental fitness and wellbeing is very essential for every citizen for leading a quality life. In times of Covid-19, fitness has become an even more important aspect of life. IIT Bhubaneswar as an Institution of National Importance believes in creating an environment for its members to pursue fitness and wellbeing by giving importance to sports and practice of Yoga. The Institute celebrates events such as the Freedom run or the International Yoga Day too. He also credited Shri Narendra Modi, Honourable Prime Minister of India for coming up with an initiative like “Fit India Movement” as a People’s Movement to involve citizens of the country to make India a Fit Nation. On the occasion, Prof. Raja Kumar urged the students, faculty and staff members to incorporate exercise and physical activities in their daily routine from now on.”

Though the students are away, the event saw enthusiastic participation of about 100 members from the faculty, officers, staff and student community of the institute and was organized with strict observation of social distancing norms. The event was also attended by Col (Dr.) Subodh Kumar, Registrar and was coordinated by Dr. Srikant Gollapudi and Dr. Bankim Chandra Mandal, EAA Coordinators.

Related

comments