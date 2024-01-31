IIM Sambalpur and NSE Academy Inks MoU to Launch PG Program in Fintech for Working Professionals

Sambalpur, 31st January, 2024: IIM Sambalpur, one of India’s premier management institutions, signed an MoU with NSE Academy Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), to offer joint certification programs, tailored for working professionals. This collaboration is strategically designed to introduce specialized certification courses addressing the dynamic needs of the Financial and Technology Sectors. During the MoU Signing Ceremony convened at the campus of IIM Sambalpur, Prof. Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur and Abhilash Misra, Chief Executive Officer, NSE Academy Limited signed the pact.

It is to be noted that as part of the MoU, IIM Sambalpur will launch programmes including the first MBA in Financial Technologies (Fintech) and a Post Graduate Program in Management at the Sambalpur and Delhi ISID campuses. These programs will be facilitated jointly by distinguished faculty members and industry experts from IIM Sambalpur and NSE Academy. This will provide participants with a comprehensive understanding of the intricacies of the financial and technology domains.

Prof. Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur, highlighted the institute’s unique approach with reference to the collaboration with industry, academia and societal, said, “The collaboration with NSE Academy Limited aligns with IIM Sambalpur’s ethos of fostering industry-relevant education and expanding global outreach.” Prof. Jaiswal added, “The institute’s expansion includes three distinct campuses, featuring a corporate office at Sambalpur and campus at the ISID complex in New Delhi, where MBA working professional programs have been underway since last year. Moreover, the third campus will be a collaborative venture with IIM Mumbai to facilitate various programs. The Executive Education Programme with NSE Academy will run at the Campuses of Sambalpur, Delhi and Mumbai. We are having dual degree program on Fintech with Sorbonne Business School, Paris and also partnering with NSE Academy Limited for the same”.

Mr Abhilash Misra, Chief Executive Officer, NSE Academy Limited, said “This collaboration presents a unique synergy, leveraging the academic excellence and collective wisdom of the IIM Sambalpur’s esteemed academicians, professors, and researchers. The industry perspective, contributed by the IIM Sambalpur will add valuable insights and real-world applications to future technology programs. Strengthened by the industry’s leading fin-tech expertise, the partnership between the NSE and IIM Sambalpur will promise to bring forth a wealth of knowledge and practical application.”