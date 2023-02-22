IEPFA seeks applications for internship programme for young students/scholars

The Investor Education & Protection Fund Authority, Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), is seeking applications from young students/scholars for its short-term internship programme beginning February 19, 2023. The purpose of this programme is to allow young students/scholars to participate in awareness, research, and related activities of the Authority. By offering short-term placements to prospective interns, this programme intends to gain valuable support from young minds with fresh perspectives on the authority’s mandates while mentoring them with the organisation’s policies, programmes, and functions. Students from different Colleges/ Universities may like to apply. Students who successfully complete their internship will receive an Internship Certificate from the Authority.

Details of this programme including application form may be read from the link https://www.iepf.gov.in/.

The last date for submission of the application is 19.03.2023.

A selection process based on academic performance and a personal interview will be used for the Internships. A maximum of 10 interns will be selected in Phase-I, and the number may be extended in subsequent phases.

For further details, contact Sh. Sumit Aggarwal, IEPFA, Ground Floor, Jeevan Vihar Building, Parliament Street, New Delhi-110001 or on phone- 011-23441733 (E-mail-sumit.aggarwal1[at]gov[dot]in)