PM Narendra Modi chairs 41st PRAGATI Interaction

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the meeting of 41st edition of PRAGATI, the ICT based multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation, involving Centre and State governments, earlier today.

In the meeting, nine key infrastructure projects were reviewed. Among the nine projects, three projects were from the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, two projects were from the Ministry of Railways and one project each was from Ministry of Power, Ministry of Coal, Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. These nine projects have a cumulative cost of over Rs. 41,500 crores and relate to 13 states viz., Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Arunachal Pradesh. Mission Amrit Sarovar was also reviewed in the meeting.

Prime Minister advised the Ministries and State Governments to use the PM GatiShakti portal for planning of infrastructure projects. He insisted on expeditious resolution of land acquisition, utility shifting and other issues for timely completion of projects. He emphasised on ensuring proper coordination between central government ministries and state governments.

During the interaction, the Prime Minister also reviewed ‘Mission Amrit Sarovar’. He also undertook real time view of Amrit Sarovar sites through drones in Kishanganj, Bihar and Botad, Gujarat. Prime Minister advised all Ministries and State Governments to complete Amrit Sarovar work in mission mode before the onset of monsoon. Prime Minister emphasised on block level monitoring for timely completion of the target of 50,000 Amrit Sarovars under the scheme.

The unique idea of ‘Mission Amrit Sarovar’ is working to rejuvenate water bodies all across the country, which will help conserve water for the future. Once the mission is completed, the expected increase in water holding capacity is going to be around 50 crore cu.m, the estimated carbon sequestration will be about 32,000 ton per year and expected increase in ground water recharge is over 22 Million cubic metre. Moreover, the completed Amrit Sarovers are evolving as centres of community activity and participation, thus enhancing the spirit of Jan Bhagidari. Many social activities like Swachchata Rally, Jal Shapath on water conservation, school children’s activities like rangoli competition, celebration of religious festivals like Chatth Puja are being organised on the Amrit Sarovars sites.

During PRAGATI meetings 328 projects having total cost Rs 15.82 lakh crore have been reviewed till now.