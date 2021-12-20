Iconic Week of Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying begins Today

New Delhi : The Iconic week of the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying falls from 20th December to 26th December 2021. The following events are being organized by the Department of Fisheries during the Iconic week under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB), Hyderabad is organizing aFish Stakeholders meet and interaction program with fishers. An Awareness programmeon Fisheries with school and college students and a Webinar on the historical development of Fisheries in the country will be organized. It will also organize a seminar and symposia via video conferencing or offline for the betterment of the fishermen of the country.

The Fishery Survey of India, Mumbai plans an open house onboard a vessel during the Iconic week. The school and college students will be invited to the awareness programme on marine fisheries, survey activities, and other topics. The FSI will also organize a seminar and symposia under several topics such as the introduction of new technology in the Fisheries sector for the development of Fishermen community, Harbour development (Cleanliness Drive), Sea safety, and Code of Conduct for Responsible Fisheries (CCRF).

The Centre Institute of Fisheries Nautical and Engineering Training (CIFNET), National Institute of Fisheries Post Harvest Technology and Training (NIFPHATT) in Kochin, and Central Institute of Coastal Engineering for Fishery (CICEF) in Bangalore will organize various events such as Fish Mela and community contact on Fisheries. A National Quiz contest for school and college students on ornamental fisheries and an Awareness programme and seminar on Harbour development are also to be organized.

The Department of fisheries has proposed a Webinar program on “Coldwater Fisheries” on 22nd December 2021. Another Webinar will be conducted on the “Kissan Credit Card (KCC) for Fisheries Campaign” on 23rd December 2021.