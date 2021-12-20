Kotak teams up with 83 Introduces special themed range of debit and credit image cards celebrating one of India’s greatest sporting victories

Mumbai : Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. (KMBL) today announced its exclusive association with the soon-to-be-released and one of the most awaited movies of the year – 83 and launched a special themed range of debit and credit cards that feature rich and vibrant images from the movie. The movie is based on India’s historic and improbable victory at the Cricket World Cup in 1983 at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London.

83 sees the coming together of two of India’s biggest passions – movies and cricket. With the 83 debit and credit cards, Cricket and Bollywood fans can choose from a range of 10 images from the movie that capture the emotions and memories attached to one of India’s most iconic sporting victories. The 83 image card is available at a special one-time price of Rs 199/- only.

83 is helmed by actor and KMBL brand ambassador, Ranveer Singh, who plays the lead character of India’s Cricket World Cup-winning captain, Kapil Dev.

Puneet Kapoor, President – Products, Alternate Channels and Customer Experience Delivery, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, “India’s famous come-from-behind victory to be crowned cricket world champions for the first time is a memory that all Indians savour. It is the story of a bunch of cricketers who had a dream – a dream that seemed unrealistic and audacious at that time – and scripted a memorable victory against all odds. To recreate and relive the cricketing glory of 1983, we are proud to be associated with 83, giving millions of fans the chance to own a must-have collectible that will be cherished by sports lovers across the country.”

Existing Kotak customers can choose their favourite 83 image Debit Card or Credit Card via Kotak mobile and/or net banking. Non-Kotak customers can also apply for an 83 image Debit Card or Credit Card by opening a Kotak savings account and/or applying for a credit card and then selecting their favourite image.