ICICI Bank stands with the people of Assam

Guwahati: ICICI Bank today announced that it has extended relief and assistance to the flood affected people in Assam.

In consultation with the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the Bank has distributed essential food and non-food supplies worth Rs. 2 crore in the nine districts severely impacted by the flood. These districts are Cachar, Nagaon, Dima Hasao, Morigaon, Barpeta, Nalbari, Bajali, Goalpara and Dhubri. ICICI Bank has provided essential food supplies like rice, pulses, mustard oil and puffed rice, and other items like kitchen utensils. The Bank has also provided Galvanised Iron (GI) sheets for re-construction of roofs of damaged houses. The combined efforts of these initiatives have supported over 13,000 families.

In collaboration with the district administrations, ICICI Bank has also supported the flood affected areas by providing 4,450 kgs of bleaching powder, around 2,700 litres phenyl, 3,000 strips of chlorine tablets and 100 numbers of spray machines.

In addition, ICICI Bank has been working with Bodoland Territorial Council to provide medical facilities to the flood affected people in the district. In this effort, ICICI has provided two Mobile Medical Units (MMU) worth Rs. 60 lakh for conducting OPD clinics at remote locations and taking the patients to district hospitals. These MMUs are equipped with a doctor and other medical staff, oxygen cylinder and ventilator.

These relief activities have been implemented through ICICI Foundation for Inclusive Growth, the CSR arm of ICICI Group.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Avijit Saha, President- ICICI Foundation for Inclusive Growth said, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Assam in this hour of need. We are committed to assist the people of Assam and give them a helping hand to recover from this natural calamity through our humble initiatives.”