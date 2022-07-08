India condoles the untimely demise of former Prime Minister of Japan, H.E. Mr. Abe Shinzo

New Delhi : The Government and people of India are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of former Prime Minister of Japan, H.E. Mr. Abe Shinzo, and convey their sincere condolences to his family and friends and the people of Japan.

Mr. Abe was a visionary leader and statesman, who worked tirelessly for the betterment of humanity. He left an indelible impression on the hearts and minds of people across the world.

During his visit to India in August 2007 as Prime Minister, Mr. Abe delivered his famous “The Confluence of Two Seas” speech in the Indian Parliament, in which he stated that India-Japan relationship is blessed with the largest potential for development of bilateral relationship anywhere in the world. His efforts have been instrumental in bringing our nations together to realize a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

Mr. Abe’s immense contributions elevated the India-Japan relationship to the level of a Special Strategic and Global Partnership. A large number of milestone projects between India and Japan were initiated during his tenure as the Prime Minister of Japan. The awarding of India’s second highest civilian award, Padma Vibhushan, to Mr. Abe is testament to the respect and warmth that he enjoyed in India.

Mr. Abe had assumed the leadership of both the Japan India Parliamentary Friendship League (JIPFL) and Japan India Association (JIA) in 2022, a reflection of his deep commitment to bolstering the India – Japan partnership.

The loss of a great friend of India has been felt across our nation. Today, the whole of India mourns with Japan and we stand in solidarity with our Japanese brothers and sisters in this difficult moment. As a mark of our deepest respect for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a one day national mourning shall be observed on 9 July 2022.