ICICI Bank extends assistance to Odisha amidst the pandemic

Bhubaneswar: ICICI Bank announced that it has taken a series of measures to assist authorities in Bhubaneswar in the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak. The Bank has contributed a mobile COVID-19 testing vehicle to the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) to help BMC to collect swab samples swiftly from people, including the differently-abled and those who are unable to visit hospitals for testing, across the city. The Bank has also provided 30 three-wheelers to differently-abled persons in Bhubaneswar to support their mobility who have been identified by the Department of Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disability (SSEPD), Government of Odisha.

The Bank has also contributed essential equipment like face masks and hand sanitisers to authorities of more than 150 blocks and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across the state. Additionally, the Bank helped install 100 contactless hand sanitiser dispensers across different government offices in Bhubaneswar to assist the citizens and officials.

Speaking on these initiatives, Mr. Pradosh Rout, Zonal Head – Retail, Odisha & Chhattisgarh, ICICI Bank said, “We are committed to help citizens and authorities of Odisha in the battle against the COVID-19 outbreak. As part of this commitment, we contributed key equipment to the authorities across the state, to assist them in their fight against Coronavirus, and provided mobility support to the differently abled. Through these initiatives, we salute the heroic efforts of the people, who are at the forefront of this challenge. We are confident that Odisha will win this battle and emerge victorious.”

