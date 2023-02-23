ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Disease detects Avian Influenza (H5N1) from the samples received from Government Poultry Farm at Bokaro, Jharkhand

Avian Influenza (H5N1) was detected by the ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Disease, Bhopal from the samples received from Government Poultry Farm at Bokaro, Jharkhand on 17th February 2023 and the Department has issued notification on 20th February 2023. The last occurrence of Avian Influenza was reported in Godda district of Jharkhand during January 2019.

The State is advised to carry out the control and containment operations as per the Action Plan for Prevention, Control and Containment of Avian Influenza (2021). The Department has deputed a two-member central team to assist the State in the control and containment operations. Also, Ministry of Health has deputed their central team for overview the surveillance in human sector. Secretary, AHD, Government of India had telephonic discussion with Secretary, Animal Husbandry, Government of Jharkhand regarding appropriate preventive measures and assured all support from Government of India. Animal Husbandry Commissioner had a discussion with the State Animal Husbandry Departments of Jharkhand and West Bengal and advised for effective control measures so that the disease doesn’t spread to other parts. Further, Animal Husbandry Commissioner took a virtual meeting with the concerned officials of the State Animal Husbandry Department of Jharkhand for sensitizing all before initiation of control and containment measures as per the Action Plan.

Compensation is paid to the farmers whose poultry birds, eggs and poultry feed are culled/disposed of by the State as per the action plan. The Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying (DAHD), Government of India provides funds to the States/UTs on a 50:50 sharing basis under ASCAD component of its LH & DCP Scheme.

State is advised to maintain sufficient stock of PPE kits and other accessories required for culling operations. The State is requested to coordinate with the departments of Health and Forest and sensitise them about Avian Influenza. State is also requested to submit daily report to this Department on the control measures taken by them.

The Department is in constant interaction with the State Government officials and is having a constant vigil on the situation.