CSC Academy and NIELIT Sign MoU to Enhance Digital Literacy and skill development in India

CSC Academy, a subsidiary of Common Service Centre e-Governance Services India Limited, and NIELIT (National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance digital literacy and skill development in India.

The MoU aims to establish a long-term partnership between the two organizations to jointly develop and implement initiatives that promote digital literacy and create employment opportunities for the youth of India. Under the MoU, CSC Academy and NIELIT will work together to develop and implement training programs in various fields of technology, such as Skill Development, Virtual Academy, Accreditation and Facilitation Centre, Faculty Development Program, Digital and financial inclusion, Entrepreneurship development, Content and certifications and Provision of support to mutual partners and NGOs.

Speaking about the collaboration, Dr. Madan Mohan Tripathi, Director General, NIELIT, said, “The MoU with CSC Academy is a significant step towards achieving our mission of creating a digitally literate society in India. This partnership will provide an opportunity for us to reach out to a wider audience and help them acquire new skills that are essential for the 21st century.”

Commenting on the partnership, Shri Sanjay Kumar Rakesh, MD & CEO, CSC SPV, said, “We are pleased to collaborate with NIELIT, a premier institute in the field of information technology, to promote digital literacy and skill development in India. Through this partnership, we aim to create a skilled workforce that can contribute to the growth of the digital economy in the country.”

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by senior officials from both organizations, including Dr. Madan Mohan Tripathi, Director General, Shri Ram Prakash Pandey, Registrar, Ms. Sheetal Chopra, Additional Director, Lalit DABI, Scientist C, NIELIT and Shri Sanjay Kumar Rakesh, MD & CEO, CSC SPV, Dr. Rishikesh Patankar, CEO, CSC Academy, Dr. Tripti Jain, Astt. Manager CSC SPV.

About CSC Academy: CSC Academy is a subsidiary of Common Service Centre (CSC SPV) and provides digital literacy and skill development training to the rural youth of India. The organization aims to bridge the digital divide in the country and create employment opportunities for the rural population.

About NIELIT: NIELIT (National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology) is a premier institute in the field of information technology and is affiliated with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India. The organization provides training and certification programs in various fields of technology and aims to create a digitally literate society in India.