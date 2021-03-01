ICAI Bhubaneswar -Office Bearers & Managing Committee Members of Bhubaneswar Branch of EIRC of ICAI for the year 2021-22

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Branch of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India elected its office Bearers for the Year 2021-22 at its meeting held on 28 February, 2021.

CA. Bisworanjan Sutar, Chairman

CA. Ranjan Kumar Prusty, Vice-Chairman & Chairman, EICASA, Bhubaneswar

CA. Janhabi Deo, Secretary

CA. Goutam Lenka, Treasurer

CA. Pradip Kumar Sahoo, MC Member

CA. Sugyan Kumar Sahoo, Past Chairman & MC Member

CA. Bibhu Prasad Mohapatra, Immediate Past Chairman & MC Member

The Managing Committee members resolved to continue their best efforts in discharging their duties and responsibilities for the betterment of the fraternity and contribute towards Nation Building.