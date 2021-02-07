I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar launches state wide awareness campaign on COVID19 vaccination and Aatmanirbhar Bharat in Pune

Pune: Under this campaign 16 specially fabricated vans will travel across 36 districts of Maharashtra to spread awareness among people. The campaign has been designed and implemented by the Regional Outreach Bureau, Pune of Ministry of I&B in collaboration with the World Health Organization, UNICEF and the IEC Division of the Maharashtra Health Department. The vans will also display messages through LED screens and these vans will be live tracked through GPS.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Javadekar said “Whole world is fighting Corona. However even with population of 130 crore India has managed to keep its losses lesser than Latin america, Europe or America.

The Minister further said that with Covid Vaccination, having begun, we have entered the new phase of communication.

“India’s vaccine roll out has begun. Ever since the launch of COVID vaccination programme, more than 50 lakh health and frontline workers have been vaccinated in the country. After frontline health workers, people who are over 50 years of age will be vaccinated and thereafter whole population will be vaccinated ” Shri Javadekar said.

Minister further said that the Mobile Exhibition Vans will travel 80-100 kms every day to create awareness about vaccination program. The campaign intends to take message of vaccination plan and COVID appropriate behaviour to the last mile in Maharashtra.

The cultural artistes of Song & Drama Division will convey messages through folk performances popular in respective regions of Maharashtra.

“Curbing misinformation and rumors surrounding vaccines and spreading awareness about Government’s efforts towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat will be other objectives of this campaign” said the Minister

Communication has played a big role in containing the COVID19 pandemic. In this effort, the campaign aims to take the Government’s communication to people’s doorsteps.

Heads of various Media Units of I&B Ministry in Maharashtra, representatives of State Government, WHO and UNICEF were present.