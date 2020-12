Bhubaneswar: 1990 batch IAS Sanjeev Chopra is appointed as Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department. He will hold additional charge of GA and PG Department. Saswata Mishra, VV Yadav & Vishal Dev promoted to principal secretary rank . R Vineel Krishna, Ratnakar Rout, Dasarathy Satpathy, Anjan Ku Manik promoted to super time scale .

