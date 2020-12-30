TRIFED launches exclusive, customisable Gift hampers in sustainable, attractive packaging designed by Ms. Rina Dhaka

New Delhi: Keeping in line with its mission as the national nodal agency working to promote the livelihoods and empower tribals, both artisans and producers, through marketing and provide support to tribal produce and products, TRIFED is continuing its efforts to expand its diverse and attractive range of products on sale in the Tribes India network – both offline in its outlets and online on its e-commerce platforms.

In addition to its weekly endeavour of enhancing its range through the “From Our Homes to Your Home” campaign, TRIBES India will now become an excellent one-stop gifting destination. A webinar was organized on December 30, 2020 to launch Tribes India as a one-stop destination for all gifting requirements. Attractive and customisable gift packs from a unique range of products which will be available in all the 126 Tribes India outlets and online platforms were also unveiled on this occasion.

The webinar was attended by renowned designers Ms. Rina Dhaka, Ms. Masooma Rizvi, Ms Winky Singh, several tribal artisans and suppliers from across the country besides TRIFED officials.

To bring more exposure to the empaneled tribal artisans and to bring their skill sets and products to international standards, TRIFED has been partnering with ace renowned designers for promotion and design development. One such initiative was the designing of premium organic, recyclable, sustainable packing material which has been designed by Ms. Dhaka. A highlight of this webinar was the launch of premium organic, recyclable, sustainable packaging material designed by Ms. Dhaka for the packaging of the exclusive range of Van Dhan naturals and crafts and handloom items.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Pravir Krishna, Managing Director, TRIFED thanked the designers for their support and efforts in partnering with TRIFED.

The exclusive range include more than 200 products which are reasonably placed and include exotic varieties of honey, candies, spices, and dry fruits, paintings, metal craft, baskets, masks, and even furniture. These products can be combined into attractive gift packs, depending on the budget and requirement.

Ms Rina Dhaka, while speaking on the occasion, mentioned how enriching this experience was while creating this amazing range of packaging material. The discussion also veered around the importance of packaging and the role it plays in promotion and marketing of tribal products. She also confirmed her support and assistance in the production of these packaging material.

Ms. Winky Singh congratulated Ms. Dhaka and the TRIFED team for this organic, sustainable packing material. She also observed that this was much needed because presentation enhances the beauty of the products and it is very much necessary in these days of marketing.

In a fast changing world, where modernity, technology and development have taken root and primitive indigenous ways of living are but a thing of the past, found in text books, India still has more than 200 tribal communities spread across. Tribal artisans, set in their lives, are still trying to preserve the arts and crafts and traditions of their communities.

TRIFED has been striving in its mission to empower these disadvantaged people by promoting and marketing their products and produce through its Tribes India network (126 stores and online platforms – www.tribesindia.com) to improve the economic situation of these communities and bring them towards mainstream development.

