I2U2 Summit: UAE to invest two billion dollars to develop Integrated Food Parks in India; US and Israel to provide technology

Leaders of India, Israel, UAE, and the US have said that the inaugural I2U2 Summit focussed on the food security crisis and clean energy. In a Joint Statement, I2U2 leaders said, innovative ways were discussed to ensure longer-term, more diversified food production and food delivery systems that can better manage global food shocks.

The UAE has announced to invest two billion dollars to develop a series of Integrated Food Parks across India. These parks will incorporate state-of-the-art climate-smart technologies to reduce food waste and spoilage, conserve fresh water and employ renewable energy sources. India will provide appropriate land for the project and will facilitate farmers’ integration into the food parks. US and Israeli private sectors will be invited to lend their expertise and offer innovative solutions that contribute to the overall sustainability of the project. These investments will help maximize crop yields and help tackle food insecurity in South Asia and the Middle East.

Earlier, addressing the first I2U2 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that under I2U2 Framework, India-Israel-UAE-USA are working to increase investments in the fields of water, energy, environment, health, and space. Mr Modi said that I2U2 has set a positive agenda from the very first summit and by combining the skills of the nations, they can come together for the good of humanity. Prime Minister said, they will work towards ensuring food security and propelling development initiatives globally. Mr Modi said that joint projects in many areas have been identified and a roadmap has been made to move forward in them. Prime Minister stressed this cooperative framework is a good model for practical cooperation in the face of increasing global uncertainties. Mr Modi expressed confidence that with I2U2, a significant contribution will be made toward Energy Security, Food Security, and Economic Growth globally.

Briefing media in New Delhi, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said that Prime Minister Modi had a frank and purposeful conversation with the other I2U2 leaders on strengthening economic ties. Mr Kwatra said, the summit had a very positive, constructive, and tangible agenda which included discussions on promoting specific joint projects.