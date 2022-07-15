National Health Authority commences the first Hackathon under the ‘ABDM Hackathon Series’ in Pune, Maharashtra

New Delhi : The National Health Authority (NHA) is organising its first hackathon under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission Hackathon Series from 14th to 17th July, 2022 at the Smart City Operations Centre, Pune, Maharashtra in hybrid format. The hackathon is being organized under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) in association with Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pune Smart City Development Corporation Limited (PSCDCL). Various teams comprising of innovators, developers and data experts have joined physically and virtually to collaborate and build innovative solutions.

The hackathon was inaugurated by Dr. R.S. Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, NHA. Shri. Saurabh Vijay, Secretary, Medical Education and Drugs Department, Government of Maharashtra, Dr. Praveen Gedam, Additional CEO, NHA, Shri. Vikram Kumar, Commissioner, PMC, Dr. N. Ramaswamy, Commissioner (Health Services) and Mission Director, Shri Kiran Gopal Vaska, Director, NHA, Dr. Sanjay Kolte, CEO, PSCDCL, Dr. Gaur Sunder, Associate Director, C-DAC Pune, Shri. Ravindra Binwade, Addl. Commissioner, PMC, and Dr. Kunal Khemnar, Addl. Commissioner PMC were present during the inaugural event.

Speaking at the inauguration, Dr. R.S. Sharma, CEO, NHA said – “Similar to the role played by UPI, the Unified Health Interface will act as a market enabler and will provide multiple health services. It is a unique attempt to build interoperability between healthcare providers and facilitate exchange of healthcare data – which can ultimately make quality healthcare accessible & affordable to all.”

Adding further on the hackathon, Dr. Sharma said – “This hackathon is the first in the series of hackathons we are planning to hold. This will encourage young talent in this country to contribute to the enhancement of the building blocks of our digital healthcare ecosystem and create innovative solutions for the country and the world.”

In addition to the Unified Health Interface (UHI), the hackathon is also focussed at mobilising the health start-up ecosystem in India by bringing together individuals and organisations to develop innovative solutions. The tentative prize pool for ‘Round 1 – Kickstarting UHI’ is Rs. 60,00,000. The solutions shall be assessed by an independent jury. The prize shall be awarded to the top performers on each challenge track on two major themes:

Innovation Track : Challenge for innovative solutions to power digital health in an open network around various use cases such as teleconsultation, ambulance booking, lab tests, physical consultation booking, lab tests booking.

: Challenge for innovative solutions to power digital health in an open network around various use cases such as teleconsultation, ambulance booking, lab tests, physical consultation booking, lab tests booking. Integration Track: Challenge to accelerate development of applications that are compatible with UHI and integrate these applications with the applications of other such participants to enable digital health transactions on the UHI network.

More details on the ABDM Hackathon are available at: https://abdm.gov.in/register

More information on Unified Health Interface (UHI) is available at: https://uhi.abdm.gov.in/