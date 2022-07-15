P. V. Sindhu storms into Women’s Singles semi-finals of Singapore Open Tournament

New Delhi: In Badminton, ace Indian shuttler P. V. Sindhu has stormed into the Women’s Singles semi-finals of the ongoing Singapore Open Tournament. Sindhu defeated Chinese Han Yue by 17-21, 21-11, 21-19 in the quarterfinal match today.

Saina Nehwal lost to Japanese Aya Ohori by 13-21, 21-15, 20-22 while H. S. Prannoy lost to Japanese Kodai Naraoka by 21-12, 14-21, and 18-21 in their quarterfinal matches.

In the men’s doubles category, Indian duo of Arjun M. R. and Dhruv Kapila lost to Indonesian pair Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan by 21-10, 18-21, 17-21 in the quarterfinals.