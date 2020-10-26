Hyundai Motor India unveils first design renders of the all-new i20

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India Ltd, India’s First Smart Mobility Solutions Provider and largest exporter since inception, today unveiled the first design sketches of the all-new i20, the quintessential derivation of Hyundai’s Global Design Language – ‘Sensuous Sportiness’.

Deriving its futuristic and dynamic characteristics from ‘Sensuous Sportiness’, the all-new i20 brings harmony between four fundamental elements:

· Proportion

· Architecture

· Styling

· Technology

The all-new i20 is designed to evoke an emotional Human – Machine interface representing the persona of Modern Tech Savvy, Ambitious & Sophisticated customers. Set to recreate benchmarks of the premium hatchback segment, the all-new i20 showcases an energetic new avatar and a serene ambience on the inside.

Related

comments