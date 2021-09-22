Hyundai Electronics launches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TVs powered by webOS TV

New Delhi : Hyundai Electronics, one of the fastest growing Indian consumer durables brands, today introduced its new range of 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TVs powered by webOS TV with ThinQ AI voice recognition and Magic Remote. Backed by ARM CA55 1.1 GHz Quad core processor, the 4K UHD Smart LED TVs are four times faster than conventional TVs. Available in 3 models, 43 inches, 50 inches and 55 inches at leading retail stores across India and on its official website www.hyundaice.in

Packed with amazing features like, 1.5GB RAM, 8GB internal storage, dual band WiFi, ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), MEMC Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation), Miracast and 2 Way Bluetooth and many more advanced features, building the most intuitive and enjoyable user experience. The technological advancements ensure faster web browsing, seamless multi-tasking & accurate performance. Further, webOS TV smart interface ensures endless entertainment, on the content store, with infotainment apps; including Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLiv, Zee5, amongst others. A wide range of games in the content store allow the gamers to have an immersive experience.

Giving breathtaking theatre like experience with visuals in 1.07 billion colors & ultra-high-definition picture quality, the 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TVs are augmented with impeccable audio experience with 20W surround sound box speakers coupled with Dolby Audio sound technology.

Speaking on the launch of 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TVs with webOS, Mr. Abhishek Malpani, COO, Hyundai Electronics, said, “With the aim to give our customers an immersive, smart and advanced TV viewing experience, Hyundai Electronics has chosen to break the barriers and offer webOS TV as the most advanced and proven smart TV operating system. Built with signature AI technology and integrated content services from LG, our 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TVs powered by webOS TV will prove to be a game changer for the Indian audience who will now get the new definition of TV viewing experience.”

Additional Details:

webOS is advanced and proven smart TV OS that offers consistent enjoyable viewing experience and gives quality UI bundled with, agile functionality for both streaming content and interacting with smart homes

ThinQ AI provides suggestions and recommendations for music, movies and more accordingly. Its intelligent edit lists the apps and programs as per the past choices and frequency of the usage.