Hyundai ALCAZAR Makes a Grand Entrance in the 6 and 7 Seater SUV Space with Over 11000 Bookings

· More than 11,000 bookings of Hyundai ALCAZAR received in less than a month since launch

· Over 5,600 Hyundai ALCAZAR sold since launch on June 18, 2021

· One third of customer bookings are for the top of the range Signature Variant

· Diesel powertrains contributing to 63 % of Hyundai ALCAZAR Bookings

Gurugram : Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL), country’s First Smart Mobility Solutions provider and the largest exporter since inception, today announced a superlative customer response for its recently launched versatile and premium SUV – Hyundai ALCAZAR. Launched less than a month ago, Hyundai ALCAZAR has already garnered over 11 000 Bookings in a short span of time.

Commenting on the remarkable bookings performance, Mr Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Hyundai ALCAZAR has received an overwhelming response from customers with over 11 000 Bookings received in less than a month since its launch. This superlative response showcases our customer’s affinity towards a high value, versatile and premium package that Hyundai ALCAZAR epitomizes perfectly. We are truly humbled and grateful to our customers who have chosen to live the Grand life with the Hyundai ALCAZAR.”

Mr Garg added, “So far we have already sold over 5 600 units of Hyundai ALCAZAR in the market and with the addition of this 6 & 7 Seater SUV to our line up, we are now offering our valued Indian Customers a stellar range of multiple SUVs which will help us to further fortify our SUV leadership in India.”

Hyundai ALCAZAR has been developed to epitomize premium travel experiences while perfectly emulating Hyundai’s Global Design Identity of ‘Sensuous Sportiness’. The Bold and Dynamic design of Hyundai ALCAZAR personifies absolute power & grandeur, with a confident and imposing stance. Hyundai ALCAZAR has redefined premiumness, comfort and versatility and offers a host of 1st in Segment features –

· 26.03 cm (10.25”) Multi Display Digital Cluster

· Bose Premium Sound System (8 Speakers)

· Auto Healthy Air Purifier with AQI Display

· Front Row Seatback Table with Retractable cup-holder and IT Device Holder

· Front Row Sliding Sunvisor

· Side Foot Step

· Rear Window Sunshade

Hyundai ALCAZAR has been introduced with four powerful and efficient powertrain options – 2.0 l Petrol MPi engine (6AT/ 6MT) and 1.5 l Diesel CRDi engine (6AT/6MT). The 2.0 l Petrol MPi engine offers best in segment power of 117 kW (159 PS) / 6 500 r/min. Both 2.0 l Petrol MPi engine and 1.5 l Diesel CRDi engine with 6-Speed Manual Transmission and 6-Speed Automatic Transmissions deliver best in segment fuel efficiency. 63 % of Hyundai ALCAZAR bookings are for its Diesel Powertrains, indicating strong customer acceptance for the highly fuel efficient 1.5 l Diesel CRDi engine. Additionally, Hyundai has received one third of the bookings for its top of the range Signature Variant, indicating a strong customer affinity for Hyundai ALCAZAR’s feature rich and versatile package.