HYDRATION EXPERT BISLERI FORGES PARTNERSHIP WITH GUJARAT TITANS TO STRENGTHEN YOUTH CONNECT

CHENNAI: Bisleri, the leading packaged drinking water brand of India, has partnered with Gujrat Titans as the Official Hydration Partner. It has forged a three-year association, starting with the 2023 cricketing season. Bisleri, with a legacy of more than 50 years, has been championing the narrative on the importance of staying hydrated and healthy, a cause which strongly connects with today’s youth.

Commenting on the association, Jayanti Chauhan, Vice Chairperson, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., said, “Cricket as a sport unites the entire country in setting benchmarks of athletic performance and endurance. The collaboration of Bisleri with Gujarat Titans is a strategic approach towards being a part of our consumers’ health and fitness mission. As we move forward, we will continue to drive more meaningful sporting and athlete-led collaborations that build brand connect with youth.”

Also, commenting on the association, Arvinder Singh, Gujarat Titans COO said, “It gives us immense pleasure to announce Bisleri as our Hydration partner for the next three seasons. Both of us strive for excellence in our respective fields and look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship.”

Bisleri has been at the forefront of influencing consumers on the importance of hydration for decades. In the past, Bisleri has partnered with some of the biggest marathons events in the country – Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Bangalore. With a strong focus on continuing to associate with sporting events and athletes, Bisleri aims to drive the hydration narrative across multiple platforms, build brand love and youth connect.