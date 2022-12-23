Official Liquidator attached with Odisha High Court begins the process of pending money amount distribution to the employees of long abandoned Odisha Textile Mills

Bhubaneswar: After 22 years the employees of long abandoned Odisha Textile Mills factory, Choudwar starts getting their pending dues through Official Liquidator appointed by Ministry of Corporate Affairs attached with Odisha High Court.

ICLS officer Himanshu Shekhar is the Official Liquidator of the process. He is appointed by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India attached with Odisha High Court. Liquidator begins with the process of pending money amount distribution to the employees of long abandoned OTM factory, Choudwar. Over 250 employees have received their prolonged sum amount in their respective bank accounts . Official Liquidator send notices to over 1000 employees to receive their dues. Over 4000 OTM employees will receive the pending money through Official Liquidator appointed by Ministry of Corporate Affairs. The employees will receive their due money amount in their respective bank accounts through NFT in days ahead by submitting necessary documents. While expressing the gratitude to the Hon. High Court, Official Liquidator and the state government on the release of the long-due amount.

Odisha High Court monitoring the process. It should be noted that earlier this month the Orissa High Court expressed discontentment over the Odisha government’s unforeseen delay in the acquisition of State-owned Orissa Textile Mills (OTM) even though the government has already deposited Rs 115 crore as per previous orders.

As per the latest orders of HC Justice Biswanath Rath, the appointed authority of the state government has to take over OTM by 4PM of December 5 at the office of the official liquidator of OTM . If the government fails in the acquisition, it has to pay a monthly penalty of Rs 6 lakh.

The announcement comes during the hearing of a plea filed by OTM for the delay in taking over the possession of the textile mill as per the previous amendment.

Following the previous orders, the State government showed interest in taking over OTM and has already deposited Rs 115 crore with the official liquidator of the state-owned textile mill.