Human Development Index (HDI) in NER, says G. Kishan Reddy

New Delhi : Government of India has accorded top priority for the development of North Eastern Region. In all, 55 non-exempted Central Ministries/Departments are mandated to spend at least 10% of their Gross Budgetary Support (GBS) for Central Sector and Centrally Sponsored Schemes in North Eastern Region (NER). The Central Government Ministries / Departments have spent Rs. 3,36,640.97 crore under 10% GBS since 2014-15 to 2021-22 for the development of North Eastern Region. Within this, the 10% GBS expenditure by Central Ministries/ Departments in NER in 2021-22 was Rs.70,874.32 crore. In 2022-23, the Budget Estimate for 10% GBS expenditure by Central Ministries/ Departments in NER is Rs.76,040.07 crore.

However, in collaboration with NITI Aayog, Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) has prepared the comprehensive NER District SDG (Sustainable Development Goal) Index. The NER District SDG Index (Baseline Report 2021-22) measures and ranks districts of the 8 NE States on social, human, economic, infrastructural and environmental dimensions of development. This is the first time that this Index has been prepared at District level in India. The NER District SDG Index is a tool to not only closely monitor the efforts, achievements and highlight critical gaps in the region, but also helps as a useful trigger for ramping up targeted development initiatives by the Central and State Governments.

This information was given by Minister of Development of North Eastern Region Shri G. Kishan Reddy in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.