New Delhi : Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) has sanctioned 145 projects worth Rs.3,392.99 crore for the North Eastern States under North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS), out of which completion certificates of 02 projects worth Rs.50.90 crore have been received from the State Governments, as on 20.07.2022. State-wise and year-wise details of the projects sanctioned under NESIDS are given in Table-I and Table-II below:

Table-I (Rs. in crore) S. No. State Projects Sanctioned Projects Completed No. Cost No. Cost 1. Arunachal Pradesh 29 623.87 0 0 2. Assam 33 880.82 0 0 3. Manipur 18 341.32 1 29.94 4. Meghalaya 12 340.50 0 0 5. Mizoram 17 345.38 0 0 6. Nagaland 17 333.62 1 20.96 7. Sikkim 8 214.51 0 0 8. Tripura 11 312.97 0 0 Total 145 3,392.99 2 50.9

Table-II (Rs. in crore) S. No. Financial Year Projects Sanctioned No. Cost 1. 2018-19 37 1,119.55 2. 2019-20 36 601.62 3. 2020-21 17 491.71 4. 2021-22 55 1,180.11 Total 145 3,392.99

The following three projects costing more than Rs.100 crore have been sanctioned under NESIDS:

(Rs. in crore) S. No. Project Date of Sanction Cost 1. Upgradation of 132 KV Surjamaninagar Sub-Station into 400 KV in Tripura 07-10-2019 120.88 2. Construction of Double Lane Road from Lanka to Umrangso via Diyungmukh, Haflong Tinali and Panimur, Assam 04-05-2021 227.17 3. Alternate Gravity Water Supply Scheme of Aizawl, Mizoram 04-12-2018 114.20

Under the Non-Lapsable Central Pool of Resources (NLCPR) scheme, out of 1,642 sanctioned projects worth Rs.17,470.99 crore, 1,278 projects worth Rs.10,919.76 crore have been completed by 20.07.2022. The completion of the project is impacted by various factors including working season, locations of the projects’ sites, local conditions, etc. which vary from project to project.

Since 2017 till date, North Eastern Council (NEC), which is a statutory regional planning body under the administrative control of Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, has entered into eight Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) amounting to around Rs.13.28 crore in the sectors of Agriculture, Culture, Education, Science & Technology and tourism.

This information was given by Minister of Development of North Eastern Region Shri G. Kishan Reddy in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.