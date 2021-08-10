Hoovu Fresh presents agarbattis made from upcycled temple flowers

Bengaluru : Mesmerizing us with their divine fragrance and beautiful appearance, flowers play an integral part in our culture. As we look for the perfect flower to fit the occasion, one thing that often slips our mind is the tons of flowers that are being discarded when not used. Hoovu Fresh is proud to present our Hand-rolled Agarbattis. Here at Hoovu we believe that all flowers add value to our lives, hence we upcycle them while adding Natural bark powder and binder, to make our one of a kind Agarbattis. We look at bringing you the true fragrance of flowers through our agarbattis.

The Hand-rolled Agarbattis at Hoovu are 100% organic. Their fragrance brings a sense of tranquillity into the room and helps set the tone for any occasion. This aromatherapeutic agarbattis are made from temple flowers, bringing you the scent of Soulful Rose. They are Charcoal and Chemical free and are available in a pack of 30 sticks.

“Flowers are an essential part of our celebration, yet more than half the flowers harvested are being wasted. At Hoovu we look at upcycling these flowers which otherwise end up in landfills and oceans. Our Soulful Rose agarbattis fill the room with a sense of comfort and delight.” Say the Founders of Hoovu Fresh, Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi.

Started in February 2019, Hoovu’s mission is all about making fresh flowers available every day at affordable prices, so you can celebrate each day with beauty and joy. The products range include assorted roses, assorted puja flowers and green mixes which can be bought by customers either as individual boxes or by signing up for their monthly subscriptions. All products sold are available on their website as well as platforms like Big Basket, Milk Basket, Fresh to Home and Amazon Fresh.