Grand Opening of Zak Jewels Expo in Hyderabad

Hyderabad : Zak Jewels Expo, India’s exclusive Jewelry exhibition returns to Hyderabad, bringing together over 25 jewellers from all over India showcasing Bridal and Wedding Jewelry from 7th to 9th August 2021 at Taj Krishna, Grand Ballroom, Hyderabad between 10:30 am to 8:30 pm.

Stringent safety measures such as contactless & free registration, wearing of masks at all times, sanitizing the hands and temperature check are being put into place to keep all visitors and exhibitors safe. To keep the momentum going, the ‘Zak Jewels Expo’ has been carefully crafted to consistently meet the needs of the professionals to sustain their critical business conversations and provide them with feasible solutions on a common platform.

The expo is supported by over 30 jewellers from Amritsar, Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jaipur and Mumbai. To name a few of them such as ZIVA JEWELLERY-Mumbai, ELLITE JEWELS-Mumbai, MANA DIAMONDS-Hyderabad, HOUSE OF IBHAAN-Mumbai, GHANASINGH-Mumbai, MS KUNDAN CREATION-Amritsar, ASHUTOSH GEMS & JEWELS-Hyderabad, BANETHI EXPORTS-Jaipur, MODI GOLD-Delhi, SHRIANS-New Delhi, SEHGAL JEWELLERS-New Delhi, PARINA JEWELS-Jaipur, SHIMMER GEMS PVT LTD-Jaipur, SRI GANESH DIAMONDS-Bangalore, BALAJI PEARLS-Chennai, GOLDKARAT- New Delhi, HEEDARIO Gems-Mumbai, KIMAYA CREATIONS-Gurugram, KOTHARIS Jewellery-Hyderabad, LOKESH JEWELS-Hyderabad, SHREE PARAMANI-New Delhi, REEVA-Hyderabad, RENUKA FINE JEWELLERY-Mumbai, SHANKARLAL & SONS-Hyderabad, SHREE JEE JEWELLERY-Jaipur, SOHAM CREATIONS-Mumbai, SUVARNAM JEWELS-Hyderabad, SWARN SRI GOLD & DIAMOND-Hyderabad/Vijayawada.

Speaking about the 134th edition of the Zak Jewels Expo 2021, Mr. Syed Zakir Ahmed, Chairman, Zak Trade Fairs & Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. Said, “ After exploring business of over 30 countries worldwide, there’s nothing like coming back home. Although 2020 was a non performing year due to COVID-19, Zak Jewels Expo saw a huge turn around at the January 2021 Chennai Edition & February 2021 Coimbatore & Hyderabad Editions. The Zak Jewels Expo is an effort to cater to the market changes and to offer an organized structure to conduct trade in the midst of crisis, setting an unparalleled standard for our buyer community, by giving them confidence, variety, authenticity and transparency through this expo.”

The exhibition will showcase exquisitely crafted masterpieces, and dazzling display of over 100,000 new designs along with diamonds, rubies, emeralds, sapphires, pearls and other precious & semi-precious stones finely crafted on gold, platinum and silver, jadau jewellery. Also displaying a wide range of Minakari, Kundan, Jadau and other precious & semi-precious traditional Indian jewellery.