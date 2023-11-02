Honda Racing India Riders all set for Round 5 of 2023 Asia Road Racing Championship in China

Zhuhai International Circuit (China), 2nd November 2023: As 2023 Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) approaches its penultimate round, all eyes are on the IDEMITSU Honda Racing India team as they gear up for Round 5 of the championship at Zhuhai International Circuit in China.

Following a strong performance in the previous round of 2023 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC), the IDEMITSU Honda Racing India team has accumulated a total of 21 points to date.

In Round 4, which took place at the challenging Mandalika International Street Circuit in Indonesia, Kavin Quintal demonstrated his determination and prowess in the Asia Production 250cc class (AP250 class) Race 2. Kavin crossed the chequered line at the 14th position securing 2 crucial championship points for the IDEMITSU Honda India Racing team. His teammate, Mohsin Paramban, also delivered a noteworthy performance by finishing the race in 19th place.

Yogesh Mathur, Director Sales & Marketing at Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, stated, “The Honda Racing India team is displaying remarkable dedication and progress with each race. We eagerly anticipate our riders, Kavin Quintal and Mohsin Paramban, to deliver outstanding performances over the weekend. The Zhuhai International Street Circuit in China is renowned for its technical challenges and is expected to test the skills and mettle of our riders. With the determination of the IDEMITSU Honda India Racing team, I have full confidence that they will compete at their best.”

Kavin Quintal, IDEMITSU Honda Racing India rider, expressed his excitement, saying, “I’m thrilled to be racing at the Zhuhai International Street Circuit in China. The competition in Asia Road Racing Championship is intense, but our recent performance in Indonesia has given me the confidence to push harder. I’m ready to give my best and aim for a podium finish in Round 5.”

Mohsin Paramban, also a rider for IDEMITSU Honda Racing India, added, “The challenges of Asia Road Racing Championship only motivate us to improve and become better riders. Racing at the Zhuhai International Circuit is a great opportunity, and I am excited to be a part of this journey. With the support of the Honda Racing India team, we aim to achieve our best results yet and make our mark in this prestigious championship.”