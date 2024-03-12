Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India concludes second edition of Honda Manesar Half Marathon – Run for Road Safety

Gurugram, 12 March 2024: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) is proud to conclude the second edition of the Honda Manesar Half Marathon – Run for Road Safety with a stellar success. Flagged off from HMSI’s Global Resource Factory at IMT Manesar in Gurugram, Haryana, it took place on

10th March 2024. This event was organized to amplify awareness about road safety, aligning with the company’s global vision to realize zero traffic collision fatalities involving Honda motorcycles and automobiles globally by 2050.

In pursuance of its vision to be a ‘Company which society wants to exist’, HMSI is dedicated towards fulfilling its social objectives. The Honda Manesar Half Marathon served as a powerful platform, bringing together over 6,000 enthusiasts to run for the noble cause of road safety. There were three categories of participation: 5km fun run, 10km run & 21.1km Half Marathon. The route was carefully curated in the IMT Manesar area to ensure a smooth experience for everyone.

Renowned bollywood actor Jimmy Shergill graced the occasion as the celebrity guest. Participants not only contributed to a safer road environment but also won exciting prizes. Top achievers were awarded the coveted Shine 100 & stylish Dio 110. Additionally, there were cash rewards as well to acknowledge their remarkable achievements. To add an element of excitement for all participants, a thrilling lucky draw was conducted, and one fortunate individual walked away with the grand prize – Honda CB350.

The success of the Honda Manesar Half Marathon underscores the commitment of HMSI towards promoting road safety and fostering a healthier community. HMSI extends heartfelt gratitude to all participants, Government authorities of Haryana, Industry association of IMT Manesar and various industries situated in IMT Manesar who contributed to the resounding feat of the Honda Manesar Half Marathon. The entire proceeds from this event will be donated for the road safety cause.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, said “We are thrilled to host the successful second edition of the Honda Manesar Half Marathon – Run for Road Safety. It was not just a race, but a movement towards creating safer roads for everyone. Honda is committed to making a positive impact on road safety, and this marathon is a testament to that commitment. I thank all the participants for making this event a great success and let us all take pledge with determination to create a safer and more responsible society.”